Miami Dolphins have invested a lot in their secondary, it needs to pay off
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have a large portion of their salary cap dedicated to the team’s secondary unit. It needs to pay off now and in the future.
When the Miami Dolphins made Brian Flores their head coach, they did so knowing that he loved secondary players. It was his baby in New England and the unit that he cut his NFL teeth on. So far in Miami, he has made upgrading that position a priority.
The Dolphins have a lot of money invested in the secondary. It only takes a quick trip over to OverTheCap.com to get a good view of how much is exactly allocated to the deep defense.
Byron Jones: $17.6 million
Jones is the highest-paid corner in the NFL after the Dolphins made him a free agent priority. Under contract until 2024, the Dolphins don’t have a good out on the deal until 2023 when they will carry a low $2.4 million in dead cap space if released that off-season. The Dolphins are hoping they won’t have to. Jones is expected to be the answer to the opposite side of Xavien Howard.
Xavien Howard: $13.3 million
Jones is the highest-paid player on the team’s roster and Howard comes in at number two. Howard spent most of last year injured after signing his extension last off-season. He needs to stay on the field. Miami has their first out in the contract after the 2020 season when they can eat just over $4 million in dead space and save just over $9 million. If Howard can’t stay healthy, there is good chance Miami moves on.
Bobby McCain: $6.2 million
You don’t have to search too far to see Bobby McCain’s salary. He is the 7th highest-paid player on the Dolphins roster and what is interesting is that he will see stiff competition this year from rookie Noah Igbinoghene who is going to compete for nickel work. In 2021, McCain’s salary goes up to $7 million but the Dolphins will only eat just under $2 million if released.
Eric Rowe: $4.1 million
Safety Eric Rowe is in the million-dollar a year club as well. He signed a contract extension last year.
Clayton Fejedelem: $3.25 million
Signed as a free agent, Fejedelem is expected to make more of an impact on special teams but he is a corner by roster designation and at times has played well when given the chance. His mark in 2020 should be on the ST unit this year though.
Adrian Colbert: $1.1 million
Safety Adrian Colbert may not make the final roster depending on how the camp competition plays out. Releasing Colbert only carries $450,000 in dead money.
Cordrea Tankersley: $1.01 million
Is this the final off-season for Tankersley? Miami would only carry $176,000 in dead money if he isn’t on the roster in 2020. So far, Tankersley had not come close to the expectations most had for him out of college.
Heading into the 2020 season, these seven players account for $46.5 million of the Dolphins salary cap. This does not include the rookie contract that will belong to Igbinoghene. It also does not include the lower part of the Dolphins roster or the other players who make below at least $1 million per year. Needless to say, the Dolphins need these players to step up as the team is relying on them to be the backbone to this defense.