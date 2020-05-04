Cordrea Tankersley faces critical off-season with Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Cordrea Tankersley was supposed to be a developmental project who would challenge for a starting job but instead, he will compete for a roster spot.
The 2017 draft for the Miami Dolphins has been a mix of surprises but mostly disappointments and Cordrea Tankersley could be the next to fall from that draft class.
Already gone is first-round draft pick, Charles Harris. Traded to Atlanta late last week. Already gone is offensive lineman Isaac Asiata who is now a law enforcement officer. Already gone is Vincent Taylor, a 6th round selection who showed early upside but faded. Seven players were selected in 2017 and only Raekwon McMillan, Davon Gochaux, and Isaiah Ford remain on the roster next to Tankersley.
A product of Clemson, Tankersley had a pretty decent rookie season where he showed the potential that the Dolphins saw in him on college tape. 2018 was supposed to see more growth but instead, Tankersley slid a bit and found himself on the lower end of the secondary depth chart. Now, 2020 may be his last chance.
Tankersley needs to be impressive this year. He needs to make a big jump once practices resume and players take the field. He needs this off-season to keep his roster spot and to be honest, even a good training camp may not be enough to keep him.
Cordrea Tankersley has a lot more competition this year than he has had in the past. Bryon Jones and Xavien Howard are the starters but last year Nik Needham turned a slow start into an impressive finish and is hoping to continue his forward momentum. The Dolphins want to see more of a healthy Ken Webster and signed Clayton Fejedelem to a free agent deal who will compete on special teams and defensive packages that may have included Tankersley.
Thus far there are 11 players listed as a CB or DB on the Dolphins roster. This includes Eric Rowe who will play safety. It does not include first-round rookie Noah Igbinoghene who hasn’t signed yet or safety Brandon Jones. Nor does it include any of the current safeties including Bobby McCain who can play slot.
Tankersley faces an uphill climb but he has one thing over many of the others. He has experience. It isn’t much but it is more than fringe players. That being said, his experience has yet to translate to much more than an average depth player and that needs to change or a change of venue will be in his 2020 future.