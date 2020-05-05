Albert Wilson reportedly restructures contract with Miami Dolphins
By James Reeve
Reports have emerged that suggest Miami Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson has agreed to a restructured contract for the 2020 season.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, six-year veteran receiver Albert Wilson has agreed to restructure his contract with the Miami Dolphins, ensuring he remains with the team in 2020.
Wilson’s future with the Dolphins had been a topic of conversation in recent weeks, with the slot receiver previously set to earn almost $11 million in the upcoming season.
Since joining the Dolphins in 2018, Wilson has given the team a guy with reliable hands (with 71.1% of successful catches), though his return from injury saw his production drop dramatically in 2019.
This raised questions as to whether or not the Dolphins would keep him around, considering he was set to earn money on par with some of the top receivers in the game thanks to how his original three-year contract had been structured.
Now, according to Yates and seemingly supported by the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley, Wilson has agreed to a deal that will pay him a much more team-friendly $3 million, with a further $1 million in incentives, bringing down his overall cost by around $6 million in total.
In 20 games with the Dolphins over the past two seasons, Wilson has caught 69 passes for a total of 743 yards and five touchdowns. The hope will be that he can get back to the form he showed in the 2018 season, having had more time to recover and prepare himself for the new season.
Having a reliable slot receiver will be a huge benefit for the Dolphins, who should have a more balanced offence with the additions of Jordan Howard and Matt Breida as well as the long-term prospect of Tua Tagovailoa taking over as the starting quarterback.
Wilson’s willingness to accept a pay cut to stick around with the team will certainly have put him in a favourable position with head coach Brian Flores, with the 2020 season being his opportunity to earn a higher paying long-term deal, either in Miami or elsewhere in the league.
For the Dolphins, they will have a determined player in Wilson while also having some flexibility to potentially add another free agent that could be an impact player for the team’s rebuilding process.
The deal works for both parties and will put to bed any rumours of a potential separation, with Wilson now expected to be a key contributor on offence as the Dolphins look to take their rebuild to the next level.