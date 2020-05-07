NFL schedule rumors have league opening with non-conference games
By Brian Miller
The hottest NFL schedule rumors heading into today is that teams will open the season with four consecutive non-conference games across the board.
Later today there will be a lot of NFL schedule rumors as the league is set to reveal the full slate of NFL games at. 8:00 tonight. However, the league has given teams permission to leak the schedules for each team 30 minutes early.
Most of a team’s schedule will be known long before then as media members get a hold of early copies and start pushing those leaks into the mainstream media and on social media platforms. One such rumor began to circulate on Wednesday.
The NFL, according to this rumor, will open the season with each team playing four consecutive non-conference games. This makes a lot of sense if it is true. With uncertainty surrounding the start of the season the “non-con” games are the easiest to not only cancel but have little to do with conference tie-breakers.
For the Miami Dolphins, a rumor began to show up yesterday from multiple people on Twitter saying that the Dolphins will open their season as part of the NFL’s double-header Monday Night Football package. This rumor has Miami traveling to San Francisco to play the 49’ers in the late game Monday night.
It would be consistent with the other rumors of teams opening with out of conference games.
If this is all true, the Dolphins would play two games on the road and two at home in the first month of the season. Miami plays the NFC West this year and travel to Arizona as well. They will face the Seahawks and the Rams at Hard Rock Stadium.
If the NFL is going to push out a schedule with the Covid-19 situation at the forefront of their thinking, then they should also consider early games for conference games that are against teams who are not played by all of the teams in a division. The AFC East plays the AFC West this year.
That is important because those games are played by all four teams in the East and the West. They will have a big impact on divisional and conference tie-breakers. It seems likely that a possibility could exist for divisional games to be played in the 2nd half of the season.