Miami Dolphins schedule is nothing close to easy but there is hope
By Brian Miller
The NFL released all schedules on Thursday night and the Miami Dolphins schedule is not an easy one but there is a chance if they continue to play well.
The Miami Dolphins schedule has been set for the 2020 season and if they can start strong like they finished last season, they will have a chance to stay in the chase all season.
In 2019, the Dolphins finished their year with a huge win against the New England Patriots. That win in Foxboro knocked the Patriots out of the top seed in the AFC and into the Wild Card round. The Patriots lost a week later to a Ryan Tannehill led Tennessee Titans team. Now, the Dolphins will open the 2020 season in the same spot as that victory.
Miami’s first two games are going to be tough. A road trip to New England and a home opener against the Buffalo Bills who many believe will be the 2020 division winners.
Miami will face the Jaguars in week three on a Thursday night. This could be the Dolphins first game in which they are favored to win. The Jaguars made a lot of off-season moves with the intent to rebuild. While they didn’t go the route the Dolphins did, they made significant changes to both sides of the ball.
Miami will stay home the following week to face the Seahawks who have a tendency to struggle on long cross-country trips. Miami will hit the road for two weeks against the 49’ers and Broncos. Expect Miami to stay somewhere out west rather than return home and fly back out to Denver.
Miami will face both Los Angeles teams in back-to-back home games after they return home from Denver. They face the Chargers and then the Rams in weeks seven and eight as they hit the mid-point of their season.
Four of their first eight games are against teams who made the playoffs last year, one of them, the 49’ers made the Super Bowl. They will also face the Rams who are a year removed from the post-season.
The Arizona Cardinals will begin their second half in Arizona. Then the schedule gets and interesting twist when Miami faces the New York Jets twice in a row. Miami will host the Jets in week 10, take a week off for their bye, and then travel to New York to face the Jets for their second game of the season.
Miami’s late-season slate of games is not going to be easy. They have the Bengals which could showcase a Joe Burrow vs. Tua Tagovailoa game, then K.C. and New England at home before wrapping up the season with a long road trip to Las Vegas to face the Raiders and then a northern trip to Buffalo to wrap the season.
Overall, the Dolphins will face seven playoff teams, both Super Bowl teams, and division games that will inevitably decide the season.