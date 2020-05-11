Miami Dolphins fans should temper early expectations for Tua Tagovailoa
By James Reeve
Miami Dolphins fans are understandably delighted the team drafted Tua Tagovailoa, but early expectations of the young quarterback could have an adverse effect.
When the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth-overall selection in last month’s draft, it was hailed by many to be the start of a new era for the organization.
Tagovailoa will be the team’s starting quarterback as early as the 2021 season and expectations are high for the left-handed passer after he set school and national records during his time in college with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
He has leadership qualities that should make him a positive locker room presence and should help him transition into the professional game, but early expectations for his on-field performances should perhaps be tempered somewhat.
There has been a lot of attention around Tagovailoa even since before the 2019 season began, where the Dolphins looked set to tank to land the top quarterback in the 2020 Draft.
While the Dolphins didn’t bottom out as originally expected, they still managed to land their desired quarterback with the fifth pick, a selection that still has high expectations that Tagovailoa can become a franchise-quality passer in the NFL.
Fans understandably have a lot to be excited about with Tagovailoa, but getting carried away with what he is expected to do out of the gate could have a negative effect on the young passer.
A number of fans have already begun to hail Tagovailoa’s arrival in Miami as the second coming of Dan Marino, a player generally considered to be one of the greatest players in the history of the sport and unquestionably the best player ever seen in a Dolphins uniform.
Some are hoping to see Tagovailoa take to the field during the course of the 2020 season, believing that he is ready to replace veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick already.
Expectations are being inflated for Tagovailoa like no other quarterback drafted by the Dolphins since Marino retired after the 1999 season.
Fans need to pull on the reins somewhat with these expectations, however, as it is unlikely that the Hawaiian will see action before Week 17 of the 2020 season.
This is largely due to his recovery from a serious hip injury that required surgery and needs to be managed extremely carefully.
Rushing a young quarterback into action can have a negative effect on their overall development and confidence to play the position, seeing a number of promising young players flounder and never regain their position in the league.
For Tagovailoa, not only could he struggle behind a Dolphins offensive line that is not yet set and comfortable together, but he could be exposed to more pressure from opposition defenses, posing a significant risk of taking sacks that could see him re-injured.
Putting Tagovailoa in a position where he is at a higher risk of being hurt, as well as struggling to make progress in his own play, isn’t a sensible approach for a team that couldn’t put the right team around Ryan Tannehill, who showed what he is truly capable of while playing for the Tennessee Titans.
The Dolphins don’t need to win in 2020, with the franchise taking the right approach to their rebuild by acquiring a number of draft picks and upgrades via free agency.
Fitzpatrick has shown he is capable of leading this team in the interim and provide Tagovailoa with a highly experienced veteran that can prepare him both on and off the field for the task of leading an NFL team.
Tagovailoa may have the most upside and talent of other quarterbacks in the draft, but the Dolphins don’t need to have their heir apparent rushed into action, even if he has the highest-selling jersey and has already signed his four-year rookie contract.
Ensuring that Tagovailoa is in the right environment to succeed is the key for the Miami Dolphins and if fans, who have a clear desire to see him as soon as possible, are unhappy with how he performs in the early days of his career and begin to turn on the player and the team, it could undo the positivity surrounding the team and what Coach Brian Flores has been working on.
Fans should be realistic with what Tagovailoa will do when he eventually steps on the field and they should ensure they keep this positivity going even if they aren’t impressed with his play right out of the gate.