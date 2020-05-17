Of course it was Jeff Ireland who foiled Miami Dolphins draft plan
By Brian Miller
According to a new report from Jeff Ireland himself, the former Miami Dolphins general manager managed to foil the Dolphins first-round draft plans.
It isn’t enough that the Miami Dolphins had to deal with years of Jeff Ireland trying to fit players into a Joe Philbin system that had no defined plan, now, he decided to make a move that changed how the Dolphins may have drafted last month.
There was a lot of speculation that Cesar Ruiz was a top target for the Dolphins in the 2020 draft. It was a bit of a shock to see the Saints take him in round-one as most believed they would trade down in an attempt to get a second-round pick. That pick was owned by the Dolphins through at 2019 draft trade.
The Dolphins ended up trading back in round one after Ruiz was taken off the board. They drafted Noah Igbinoghene later in the first but Miami’s offensive line would have looked a little different and the 2nd round would like have looked different as well.
It is rare that we get a glimpse at how draft plans can get messed up. Ireland thinking, or saying he knew, that Miami was targeting Ruiz, he was able to use that knowledge and make a decision to trade down and risk losing the guy he wanted.
Had the Dolphins selected Ruiz, it would be safe to assume that Robert Hunt would not have been drafted in round two. It would also mean that the middle rounds for the Dolphins would have changed.
The domino effect of this trade is interesting. Miami received the Packers’ first and fourth-round draft picks. Pick 136 in round four was used by the Dolphins, along with the Dolphins other fourth-round pick to trade up with Houston for offensive lineman Solomon Kindley.
Of course, that trade would have looked a bit different and Miami may not have made the deal to move up at all had they taken Ruiz in round one. Regardless, it is interesting to see just how close Miami was to making Ruiz literally the center of their offensive line overhaul.
There also is the reality that Miami may not have actually had interest in Ruiz but given the fact they traded so quickly after he was drafted makes you believe that Ireland’s information was accurate.