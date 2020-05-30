Miami Dolphins 2020 fantasy outlook: Running Backs
By Pablo Rosero
An improved Dolphins running back room could yield sleeper fantasy football results.
This series will break down the possible fantasy football production for the Miami Dolphins in the 2020 NFL season. This series will look at the Dolphins’ QBs, RB,s WRs, TEs, and defense/ special teams.
According to NFL.com, the 2019 Miami Dolphins ranked dead last in rushing yards with 1156, and 24th in rushing touchdowns with 9. The team’s rushing performance was so poor following the trade of Kenyan Drake to the Arizona Cardinals that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick ended as the Dolphins leading rusher for the season with 243 rushing yards.
As a result of the poor rushing attack the Dolphins went out and made moves to improve the unit as a whole. In free agency the Dolphins signed Jordan Howard to a 2 year/ $10 million dollar deal. During the draft the Dolphins traded for 49ers running back Matt Breida, a move I hinted to in a past article, as well as selecting former Navy quarterback Matthew Perry, who the team expects to use as an offensive weapon.
These backs, as well as an expected improvement along the offensive line, could give life to the Dolphins 2020 rushing attack. But, how do these improvements translate in fantasy terms for Howard, Breida, Perry, Patrick Laird, and Kalen Ballage?
5th season
2019 stats (with Philadelphia Eagles): 4 starts, 525 rush yds, 6 rush tds, 4.4 Y/A, 69 receiving yds, 1 receiving td
Howard was traded from the Chicago Bears to the Eagles during the 2019 offseason and was expected to be the starter for the Eagles. However, due to injuries and the emergence of rookie Myles Sanders, Howard found himself searching for a new team this offseason.
When Howard signed with the Dolphins he was expected to be the starter for the 2020 season, even if the team drafted a rookie. However, the Dolphins instead traded for Breida during the draft.
Howard is a typical between the tackles back, who will see a bulk of the carries and goal line carries. This bodes well in fantasy, but Howards stock could hurt as the Dolphins could once again find themselves down in many of their games.
If the Dolphins are unable to capture leads in the game Howard’s role could diminish as he is not the best pass catcher. If Howard is named the starter of the 2020 Dolphins, he should be drafted late in all league formats, but should be viewed as a spot starter or a flex option in deep leagues.
2020 Prediction: Standard scoring: Top-20, Points per reception (PPR) scoring: Top-30
Verdict: Draft late in all drafts. Less value in PPR than standard scoring. Draft lower in dynasty leagues than in redraft leagues
4th season
2019 stats (with San Francisco 49ers): 5 starts, 623 rush yds, 1 rush td, 5.1 Y/C, 120 receiving yds, 1 receiving td
Breida is an intriguing pick up for the Dolphins. The Phins traded a fifth round pick for the speedster, who has the two fastest MPH runs in the league the past two seasons according to NFL twitter.
https://twitter.com/MattBreida/status/1264688493390974981
This was a move that could greatly help the Dolphins have a “thunder and lightning” backfield with Howard and Breida, similar to Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler for the LA Chargers. While they aren’t at that level the skill sets are similar.
Breida will have higher PPR value as he is projected to be Howard’s back up, but should see a lot of playing time late in games if the team is down. Breida could have the potential to carry the load, especially if Howard continues to have injury issues.
If Howard suffers an injury issue during the season, Breida could take over the workhorse role and become a starter in all formats fantasy leagues due to his ability as a receiver.
Prediction: PPR: Top-25
Verdict: Draft late in PPR format league and dynasty leagues. Starter if Howard faces injury.
Matthew Perry
Rookie
2019 stats (with Navy): 13 starts (at QB), 2017 rush yds, 21 rush tds, 6.8 Y/A, 1084 pass yds, 7 pass tds, 3 ints
The Dolphins selected Perry in the 7th round by the Dolphins in the 2020 draft. Perry was listed as a quarterback during his time at Navy, but the reality is in his 4 seasons he caught passes, returned kicks, threw the ball, but mostly functioned as a wildcat quarterback.
The reality for Perry is he will be used as an offensive weapon all over the field and could realistically be listed as a wideout for the Dolphins, but his bread and butter was his rushing as he had over 2000 rush yards last season.
However, similar to Breida, Perry will most likely see his work as a pass catcher and not a work horse. It is hard to see Perry having any fantasy value whatsoever this season or going forward, so expect him to go undrafted in all formats dynasty
2020 Prediction: Back up
Verdict: Undrafted all formats fantasy football. Will not have a large enough workload to have value.
2nd season
2019 stats: 4 starts, 168 rush yds, 1 rush td, 2.7 Y/A, 204 receiving yds
Laird found himself starting 4 games for the Dolphins this season following Drake’s trade to Arizona, Mark Walton’s release following his arrest, and Ballage’s struggles.
This season Laird should make the Dolphins roster as a special teamer and possibly earn a few catches out of the backfield and rushes. With the Phins improved running back depth its difficult to really see Laird having even a fraction of fantasy value that he had late last season
2020 prediction: Special Teamer
Verdict: Undrafted all formats fantasy football
3rd season
2019 stats: 6 starts, 135 rush yds, 3 rush tds, 1.8 Y/A, 63 receiving yds
Ballage had many opportunities last season to prove to the Dolphins coaching staff that he could be a workhorse running back in the NFL following the Drake trade. However, this translated into a measly 1.8 Y/A.
Following a miserably second season, it seems hard to even imagine Ballage being on the Dolphins 2020 roster. If he is, don’t expect much from the former Arizona State Sun Devil.
However, Ballage could be an interesting snag in dynasty leagues if he is cut and goes to a team with an improved offensive line and in need of running back depth.
2020 Prediction: Pre-season roster cut
Verdict: Undrafted in all formats fantasy football leagues. Could have value as a wavier addition in dynasty leagues.
All stats used in this article can be found at sports-reference.com