Miami Dolphins best and worst trades with the Jets
By Brian Miller
In the long history of the Miami Dolphins rivalry with the Jets, these are the best trades.
The Miami Dolphins and New York Jets have been rivals for a very long time and it dates back to Super Bowl III when the Joe Namath led Jets beat Don Shula‘s Colts in the Super Bowl. So how many trades between the teams have happened?
Two, Archie Roberts and John Mooring.
Is there one that turned out better than the other? Well, yes, sort of. John Mooring was a tackle in the NFL and the Dolphins sent a 1975 6th round pick to the Jets in 1974 for Mooring. Mooring didn’t play a single down for the Dolphins and spent the 1974 season with the Saints. It was his final year in the NFL.
As for Archie Roberts, he spent one season with the Dolphins. Miami traded with the Jets in 1967 sending a 1968 8th round pick to the Jets for the Quarterback. He would play in one game for the Dolphins wearing number 16. In his game, he would complete five of his 10 attempted passes for 11 yards and one interception. His longest pass was nine yards.
Roberts played in that one game and did not appear in another NFL contest for the Dolphins or any other team.
It really is not a surprise actually, the teams don’t like each other. Not even a little bit. Yes, Miami has a rivalry with the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots and the Dolphins even made a trade with the Colts when they were still in Baltimore and part of the AFC East, but the Jets? Only two and while there may be a swap of draft picks somewhere among the pages of history that I may have missed, it wasn’t significant.