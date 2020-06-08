Competition should push Jerome Baker to be his best for the Miami Dolphins
By James Reeve
Linebacker Jerome Baker had an explosive second year with the Miami Dolphins and the added competition should see him at his very best in 2020.
The 2018 draft class has provided the Miami Dolphins with a number of key contributors and linebacker Jerome Baker certainly stepped up to the plate during the 2019 season.
Baker, kicker Jason Sanders and tight end Mike Gesicki are all expected to remain starters for the Dolphins during the upcoming season, but it is the linebacker that should be pushed to play at his very best.
The 2019 season saw Baker register an impressive 126 total tackles (76 solo, three for loss), along with 1.5 sacks, one interception, four pass defences and two forced fumbles.
The former third-round (73rd overall) selection by the Dolphins in 2018 led the team in total tackles, with the second-highest total, courtesy of Eric Rowe, being an astonishing 45 fewer than Baker’s.
The 2019 season was a breakout campaign for Baker as he started 15 games and established himself as a legitimate starter in the NFL.
The linebacker position is one that general manager Chris Grier has worked hard to improve during this off-season, seeing the likes of Elandon Roberts and Kyle Van Noy brought in during free agency while Curtis Weaver was taken in the fifth round of the draft.
These additions should certainly benefit the Dolphins’ unit overall heading into the new season, but it should give Baker a bit of a push to maintain the impressive performances he demonstrated last time around.
Most NFL players thrive on competition and the knowedge that if they do not perform at their best, then they could be replaced by the next guy up and Baker appears to be that same type of player.
He has worked exceptionally hard since being drafted, having a great rookie campaign in 2018 with 79 total tackles (57 solo) in just 11 starts and he continued that promise with his exceptional 2019 campaign.
With some veterans and a young, hungry player being added to the mix, Baker can’t rest on his laurels and will need to push himself further in order to retain his starting role.
Ourlads currently has him sat behind Roberts on the Dolphins’ depth chart, something that will surely add fuel to his fire and determination to prove any lingering doubters wrong.
This type of motivation can help players take the next step in their development and Baker could at the very least put up numbers on par with his 2019 totals, potentially eclipsing them if he can continue to stay motivated and put in the work he already has demonstrated.
A strong linebacker corps is crucial to Brian Flores‘ hybrid defensive scheme and Baker could realistically become a captain of the defence if he continues to perform at his current level and the addition of experienced competition has a legitimate chance of spurring him further.
If it results in an improvement for the Miami Dolphins, then it will have been a shrewd move that sees the team get the very best out of the 23-year-old former Ohio States Buckeye.