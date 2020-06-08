Miami Dolphins: Worst trades with the Indianapolis Colts
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins trade history with the Colts has been an interesting one.
Earlier we began our look at trades with the Colts with Don Shula and Don Nottingham but now we move from Baltimore to Indianapolis where another trade makes the list as the worst between the clubs.
It’s 2012, and we can relive the “caught on Hard Knocks trade” of Vontae Davis to the Colts. Then GM Jeff Ireland wasn’t ready to move Davis but after getting a phone call from the Colts and an offer of a 2nd round draft pick, he couldn’t pass it up.
Davis was supposed to start the season as the number one corner but he failed to compete at the level expected and eventually landed third on the depth chart under the new coaching staff and Joe Philbin.
Davis was a very good but inconsistent corner in Miami but it was his lack of preparedness and being out of shape for training camp that sealed the deal for Ireland.
This trade could be considered good or bad depending on what side of the fence you view the trade from. Considering that Davis was out of shape and was heading into his fourth season, a second-round draft pick was good compensation but Miami didn’t use that selection very well.
The Vontae Davis trade was highlighted on the Miami Dolphins Hard Knocks season.
Miami would use that 2nd round pick on Jamar Taylor, another corner that didn’t do well in Miami. The 6th round conditional pick was waived as Davis didn’t meet the criteria for that part of the trade. Taylor would play only three seasons in Miami before being traded to the Browns where he would improve. His last season in the NFL was in 2019.
Davis would only play three seasons with the Dolphins after being a first-round draft pick. In Indianapolis, he would spend nine seasons and make two Pro Bowls with the Colts. He would leave in 2018 and sign a one year deal with the Bills.
In September of 2018, the Bills were playing the Chargers. At halftime, Davis removed his uniform and informed his coaches that he was “done”. He pulled himself out of the game and officially announced his retirement later that day.