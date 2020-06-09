A look at the Miami Dolphins 2020 defensive investments
By Kevin Hood
What did the Miami Dolphins invest in during the 2020 NFL Off-Season? When examining the 2020 NFL Free-Agency and 2020 NFL Draft, you start to see what the Miami Dolphins wanted to improve on.
With this article, I want to focus on the Defensive investment of time.
The Miami Dolphins invested heavily in their defense during the 2020 NFL offseason. The addition of edge defenders like Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah, and Shaq Lawson will improve a pass rush the only mustered 27 sacks on the year. Also, set the edge on run defense that allowed 2166 yards on the ground during the season.
The investment of these three edge defenders is to decrease the time needed to get to opposing quarterbacks and running backs.
The 2019 Miami Dolphins defense saw limited production from their edge defenders. They were lining up multiple players to generate a pass-rush—most of the time lining up non-edge players like linebacker Raekwon McMillan and Sam Eguavoen. With better edge players, the 2020 Miami defense will be much improved from 2019.
Next, the Miami front office invests in top free-agent target Byron Jones and first-round selection Noah Igbinoghene. With the return on Xavien Howard and 2019 starter, Nik Needham, these corners make up the best cornerback room in the league. All players having man press skills will allow Miamis defensive front the time needed to get into the offense’s backfield.
In 2019 the best boundary corner was Nik Needham, a 2019 undrafted free agent rookie. After Howard’s injury, Miami started a slew of journeymen and undrafted players to play corner. That led to Miami allowing 4198 yards on the season.
The investment of time should pay off, making the task of increasing the team sack total a walk in the park.