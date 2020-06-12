Miami Dolphins best: Trading with the Kansas City Chiefs
By Brian Miller
There is a rich history between the Miami Dolphins and Chiefs and trades are no different.
When it comes to the Miami Dolphins and the Kansas City Chiefs, one game, in particular, stands out, the longest game in NFL history played between the two clubs way back on December 25th, 1971. While that game stands out historically, the two teams have made several trades that have been good for both teams over the years.
The question is what trade was the best for the Miami Dolphins? That of course is up to interpretation.
To begin we don’t have to travel that far back. Despite the history on the field between the two teams, the Dolphins and Chiefs didn’t have their first trade until 1987. The Dolphins sent a 5th round pick to the Chiefs for the Chiefs 5th round and 8th round pick that year. Hardly worth noting aside from the fact it was the first trade between the two teams, or so you might think.
The trade actually stands as the best trade for the Dolphins between the two clubs and later today we will show you why the higher-profile trades between the two teams weren’t quite good for Miami.
The 5th round pick Miami received in 1987 was a waste. Chris Conlin spent one season with the Dolphins and played in only three games. He would play two seasons with the Colts before bouncing out of the league.
The steal for the Miami Dolphins however came in the 8th round when they drafted Mark Dennis.
Dennis played seven seasons with the Dolphins starting 68 games on the offensive line. He was a valuable starter and added more depth to the team’s line. He finished his career with a stop in Cincinnati and two final seasons with the Panthers capping a 10 year NFL career.
Not bad for a throwaway draft pick to slide back in round five. While it is not considered a trade for a player, you can’t discount the value that Miami was able to get out of the trade.