The worst trade the Miami Dolphins made with Jacksonville
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins trade history with the Jacksonville Jaguars has not been great.
Through the years the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars in-state rivalry has only produced a handful of trades and none of them were great.
We are going to forgo a “best trade with Jacksonville” because most of the trades were simply average at best, as you are about to learn.
In 1995, the Miami Dolphins could have used more depth at tight-end. Instead, they traded Pete Mitchell to the Buccaneers for wide receiver Mike Williams. Mitchell would have a decent career in the NFL playing eight seasons. Five of them with Jacksonville.
The Dolphins compensation was wide-receiver Mike Williams. Tracking that compensation is tricky. It is listed officially as a trade for Mike Williams but there was a Mike Williams on the roster since 1991 whose final season with Miami was in 1995, the year of this trade. There was no Mike Williams on the 1996 Dolphins roster. Regardless, Mitchell turned in a decent NFL career and could have helped Miami.
Other notable trades included the Dolphins sending guard Justin Smiley to the Jaguars for a 7th round pick in 2010. Smiley would only play one more season in the NFL. More recently, the Dolphins sent tackle Branden Albert to the Jaguars for a 7th that they never received.
Albert was not happy about the trade and told the Jaguars he wanted a better contract. When the Jaguars said no, Albert stayed away from camp. When he finally did show up, he stayed no more than a day or two and abruptly left the team and retired. The Dolphins 7th round pick was conditional and with Albert not playing, Miami got nothing in return.
Perhaps the best trade between them came in 2009 when the Dolphins sent a 7th round pick for defensive end Tony McDaniel. McDaniel spent 13 seasons in the NFL and four of those came with Miami. He posted seven sacks in that time but only started two games as he was primarily used as a depth DE. Still, like the trades above, there hasn’t been much between the two clubs and what trades have been made, are really nothing overly exciting.
Of course, this past off-season the Dolphins were rumored to have interest in running back Leonard Fournette but that trade didn’t happen. If it had, we might be singing a different tune.