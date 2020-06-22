Trades the Miami Dolphins should not have made with Chicago Bears
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins worst trade with the Bears didn’t hurt Miami in the end.
In 2008, the Miami Dolphins made a minor trade with the Chicago Bears that would see the Dolphins swap 4th round picks with the Bears while sending a 7th round to Chicago for their trouble.
The Dolphins were a mess in 2008 as Bill Parcells was gutting the roster from the Cam Cameron season before. Parcells for the first time in his career didn’t have to answer to anyone when it came to making draft day decisions so when he sent the 4th and 7th round picks to Chicago no one thought much of it.
Parcells used the pick on Shawn Murphy. An undersized offensive lineman that was known more for being the son of Atlanta Braves great Dale Murphy. At the time, the pick was considered bad from the start and some wondered if Parcells’ selection of the younger Murphy had more to do with his passion for baseball and possible friendship between he and the elder MLB player.
Shawn Murphy didn’t make the roster and was out of the NFL a year later having spent one season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers appearing in one game during the 2009 season.
For the Bears, they didn’t get much value from the trade either drafting a back-up defensive back in round four and one-year rental in round 7.
Ranking below this non-essential trade was another that involved the teams in 2001 when Dave Wannstedt sent two 6th round picks to Chicago for QB Cade McNown and a 7th round pick. Miami used the 7th in 2002 on RB Leonard Henry who played two seasons in the NFL.
McNown spent two seasons with the Bears before the trade to Miami. He didn’t make the roster. The Bears would draft a one-off LB in 2003 and spend the 2002 6th round pick on RB Adrian Peterson who serve as a back-up for eight seasons with Chicago.