Miami Dolphins got the raw end of the deal in these Vikings trades
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins do not have a good history of trading with the Vikings.
When the Miami Dolphins and the Minnesota Vikings strike a trade, the Dolphins have not been on the winning side often as evidenced by these trades.
Could there possibly be a worst trade in Miami Dolphins history than the one that came in 2006 when Nick Saban decided to not sign free agent Drew Brees and instead sent a 2nd round draft pick to the Vikings for Daunte Culpepper? Probably not. Making it worse for Miami was the fact that the general manager was none other than Rick Spielman.
Speilman was fired after the 2004 season when Saban was hired to be the Dolphins head coach and general manager. Saban listened to team medical experts as they said Culpepper would be the safer option of the two. Culpepper’s stats are not even relative given the fact he played in and started four games in his Miami career.
Culpepper would leave after one season when Randy Mueller and Cam Cameron released him. He would play one year in Oakland winning two games, one against Miami in Miami. He finished his career as a back-up for two seasons in Detroit. Of course, Drew Brees is still playing like a future Hall of Famer. Great trade Nick!
Rick Speilman continued ripping off the Dolphins in 2015 when the Dolphins shipped top wide-receiver Mike Wallace to the Vikings along with a 7th round pick for a 5th round draft pick. The Dolphins made Wallace a top free-agent priority after five productive years in Pittsburgh.
Wallace would play two seasons with the Dolphins and while he would post good numbers, he was a big cancer off the field in the locker room. Miami had little choice to move him and Speilman knew Miami wanted him gone.
The Dolphins simply could not handle Mike Wallace’s attitude and ego but the Vikings couldn’t either.
Wallace spent only one season in Minnesota but the compensation Speilman gave up wasn’t much and was worth the risk. For the Dolphins, it was another mistake in a series of them made from 2004 to the Joe Philbin era. That 5th round draft pick Miami got for him? Well that turned into Jay Ajayi who would later be a part of another bad trade.
Another historically bad trade would come a year later when Miami would send a 6th round pick in 2016 and a 3rd and 4th round pick in 2017 for the Vikings 3rd round pick. The Dolphins drafted Leonte Carroo. Enough said.
In one of the NFL Draft’s worst first-rounds, the Dolphins traded a 1st round pick to the Vikings to drop two spots in that first round and pick up a 5th in the process. The year was 1987 and while Cornelius Bennett, Vinny Testaverde, and Rod Woodson were all first-round picks that worked out well, the rest of the first-round wasn’t very good and both the Dolphins and Vikings missed.
The Vikings used the 14th overall pick from Miami on RB D.J. Dozier who was out of the league in 1991 and Miam wasted their draft pick on DE John Bosa was out of the league in 1989. Miami got a one year guard in round 5.