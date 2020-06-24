Miami Dolphins worst trades with the San Francisco 49’ers
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins made their first big trade with the 49’ers it didn’t go so well.
The Miami Dolphins have had some decent trades with the 49’ers but now we look at some of the ones that didn’t go so well for Miami.
We start in 1978 when Don Shula and the Dolphins needed to upgrade their running back room. Miami would send safety Vern Roberson and WR Freddie Solomon to the 49’ers along with a first-round draft pick and a 5th round pick for running back Delvin Williams.
Williams has spent four seasons with the 49’ers and made the Pro Bowl in 1976. In Miami, Williams would spend only three seasons making the Pro Bowl once and rushing for 2,632 yards and 20 touchdowns. It was an expensive trade for what would an average return.
The 49’ers wouldn’t get much out of the draft picks. They drafted LB Dan Buntz in round one who played 8 NFL seasons starting 62 of 86 games. He was an average but unspectacular linebacker who was injured quite a bit in five of his seven seasons with the 49’ers. The 5th round pick was used on a player that didn’t make the team
As for Freddie Solomon, he spent 8 productive seasons with the 49’ers and was part of a solid receiver group that would eventually include Jerry Rice.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
In 1990 the Dolphins would trade an 11th round pick and a 2nd round pick for Tim McKyer. McKyer would be moved a year later because Don Shula didn’t like him.
In 1996, the Dolphins moved Terry Kirby for 4th round pick in 1997 that would be traded for Chad Levitt. Levitt would play the ’97 season with the Raiders never making the Dolphins roster. Kirby would play three seasons with the 49’rs, one with Cleveland, and three with Oakland to go with his three seasons with Miami.