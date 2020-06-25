Miami Dolphins best trades with the Rams in history
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins trade history with the Rams has worked out well.
Whether the Miami Dolphins made trades with the St. Louis Rams or the L.A. Rams, they have done well with these trades.
In 1981 the Dolphins took an expensive gamble on a linebacker from a small town in Ohio called Fremont. Bob Brudzinski had played for seasons with the Rams when they traded him to Miami. In Los Angeles, Brudzninski started 41 of 55 games and was a good linebacker.
The Dolphins sent the Rams a 2nd and 3rd in 1981 and another 2nd in 1982 for Brudzinski and a 2nd round pick in 1981. The Dolphins used that 2nd round pick to draft RB Andre Franklin. Franklin would spend four seasons with Miami and make the Pro Bowl but his career was cut short due to a knee injury.
Brudzinski would play nine years with the Dolphins and was a part of the Killer-B defense starting 94 of 125 games. All in all, the Dolphins may not have won this trade by a lot but it was a good deal in the end.
In 1996 the Miami Dolphins traded monumental draft bust Billy Milner to the Rams for TE Troy Drayton. Drayton still remains a fan favorite of the Dolphins fanbase as he has stayed involved with the team throughout the years, this despite only three seasons with the Dolphins.
He posted 1,511 yards and eight touchdowns in that time. Milner was out of the league the following year.
One trade that could have worked out better for Miami, and likely would have if not for the coaching situation, invloved DE Robert Quinn. Quinn was really good with the Rams and in 2018 Miami acquired him and a 6th round pick for 4th and 6th round picks.
Quinn has a very good year last season in Dallas after being traded by the Dolphins for a 6th rounder during the Dolphins 2019 roster purge. Quinn simply wasn’t used the way he should have been and it would have been a good trade if the Dolphins coaching situation, Matt Burke, was different.