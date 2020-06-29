Miami Dolphins AFC East rivals get new QB and a fine
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will face a new quarterback in the AFC East this year when they play the Patriots.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins and the rest of the AFC East got handed a new QB to deal with when the Patriots signed Cam Newton.
Cam Newton signed a one year contract with the New England Patriots on Sunday. The deal is reportedly incentive-laden but it also shows that Bill Belichick isn’t 100% sold on Jarred Stidham as his starter for the 2020 season.
Newton has been without a job since the Panthers waived him earlier in the off-season. He was replaced in Carolina when the Panthers signed free agent QB Teddy Bridgewater. Now, he will slip into the Bill Belichick system of dinking and dunking down the field. There are no reports on whether or not he has requested his balls be deflated.
Sticking with the Patriots, New England received yet another fine and lost a draft pick as a result of cheating. To be honest, I’m losing count but this fine is pretty tame considering the Patriots are repeat offenders.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The Patriots will lose a 2021 3rd round draft pick and the team will incur a $1.1 million fine for filming the Cincinnati Bengals signals and sideline from the press box. The Patriots claimed it was for a “documentary” the team was working on. The NFL felt that wasn’t the case.
It is amazing how the NFL continues to slap their wrists. Had the Patriots not been so successful over the last two decades, they may have faced a lot more from the league offices but instead, they continue to get slapped so as not to taint the league itself. It doesn’t matter, no team in NFL history has ever cheated as much as the Patriots. The fact they still get caught and their coach has a job is the really amazing part.