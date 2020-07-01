Miami Dolphins best trades with the Dallas Cowboys
The Miami Dolphins thin history of trades with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Miami Dolphins have made some good trades with the Dallas Cowboys despite the fact there hasn’t been a lot of them.
Prior to the 2001 season, the Dolphins and Cowboys had made a few trades that brought players like WR Jeff Ogden and QB Scott Secules to the Dolphins. Those trades neither hurt nor helped the Dolphins in the long run. In 2001, that changed.
The Dolphins traded a 2nd round pick and a 4th round pick to the Cowboys to move up to 52nd overall where they drafted WR Chris Chambers. It was one of the better 2nd round picks the Dolphins have made since 2000.
Chambers spent seven years with the Dolphins and posted 5,688 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career. Chambers would be traded to the Chargers midway through the 2007 season by Randy Mueller and Cam Cameron for a 2nd round draft in 2008 that they would never get to use. Bill Parcells would use that selection on Chad Henne.
In 2008, Parcells would play a big role in the Dolphins trading history with the Cowboys. After having served as the HC in Dallas, Parcells was now the executive in charge of Miami. He had hired top Cowboy scouting director Jeff Ireland to be his GM. He also made Cowboys offensive line coach Tony Sparano the team’s new head coach. So it should not be a surprise that Parcells dipped into the trade waters with the Cowboys as well.
He sent two 6th round draft picks in 2008 for DT Jason Ferguson and a 6th, as well as a 4th round pick for LB Akin Ayodele and TE Anthony Fasano. While none of these trades were considered “great” they all were very good for the rebuilding Dolphins.
Ferguson played two solid seasons with Miami, Fasano turned in five very good seasons with Miami and then returned in 2007 to finish his NFL career. Ayodele played two seasons in Miami as well. Overall, Miami got good value with the draft picks they gave up. But the Dolphins problems were only beginning with the Parcells, Ireland, Dawn Aponte, Tony Sparano, Jim Harbaugh fiascos that were on the future horizon.
Our last trade wasn’t really all that good. The Dolphins sent Robert Quinn to the Cowboys last off-season for a 6th round pick. Quinn had a good year with the Cowboys. Miami used the draft pick to take DT Blake Ferguson.
Over the years, only the Quinn trade stands out as a bad trade for Miami and that may not be viewed as such when history is written in the future. While not all trades worked out great for the Dolphins with the Cowboys, the Dolphins never gave up a lot that hurt the franchise.