Miami Dolphins best trade with the Washington Redskins
The Miami Dolphins have made a few trades with the Washington Redskins that worked out well enough but one wasn’t much of a fan favorite.
In 1978, the Miami Dolphins and Don Shula traded tight-end Jim Mandich to the Redskins for two eighth-round draft picks. One in 1979 and one in 1980.
Mandich would remain a popular figure among Dolphins fans until his death from cancer. His illness was one of the reasons the Dolphins Cancer Challenge was founded. From the playing field to the broadcast booth, Jim Mad Dog Mandich remains as popular to do, if not more so than he was was a player.
Mandich never played a down with the Redskins and spent part of that 1978 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers before hanging up his cleats. So why was this a good trade for Miami?
Well, the Dolphins didn’t get much with the first of the two 8th round picks drafting WR Jeff Groth who didn’t last the season with Miami. Considering that Mandich’s career would end after 1978, the fact Miami did get something out of the 8th round pick in 1980 helps.
In 1980 the Dolphins used the selection on quarterback David Woodley. Woodley would have an up and down career with Miami but he would help lead the team to the Super Bowl in 1982 against the Redskins and Joe Theismann. Miami would lose the game in the 2nd half and Woodley wasn’t impressive but again, Miami got a starting QB for a retiring TE.
Perhaps the best trade for the Dolphins came in 2010 when Miami traded 6th and 7th round draft picks for a 5th round pick that was used on safety Reshad Jones.
Jones was one of the best safeties the Dolphins have had in the last 10 years and stands as one of the best draft picks of the Jeff Ireland era. Jones is currently a free agent having been released this past March.