Miami Dolphins worst trades with the Washington Redskins
Two trades between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Redskins stand out as the worst between the two clubs in their histories.
Despite the Dolphins trading Joe Theismann and Jason Taylor to the Redskins, these two were horrible moves for Miami and one of them created a feud that lasted decades.
In 1976, Don Shula decided it was time to show his team again, who was the boss. He and star safety Jake Scott were not seeing eye to eye or at the very least, Scott was seeing Don Shula’s eye. Shula decided to make Scott an example and traded him to Washington.
Miami received safety Bryant Salter who did nothing with the Dolphins. Scott went to the Redskins along with a 4th round draft pick. Salter played six games with Miami and one game with the Ravens in 1976 and was out of the league. Scott played three more NFL seasons all with Washington.
The trade would spark a feud that lasted from 1976 to 2010 with Scott and Shula keeping their distance before finally making up. Who knows what the Dolphins defense would have been with the former Super Bowl MVP on the roster. Sadly, we won’t know.
In 2011, the Dolphins made one of their worst draft picks when they drafted Kansas running back Daniel Thomas in the 2nd round. To get Thomas, the Dolphins needed to get into round two. They traded the Redskins a third, fifth, and a seventh-round pick for Thomas.
Thomas spent several seasons with Miami and fans simply waited to see what he would develop into. Sadly, he didn’t develop into much of anything, and finally, the Dolphins released him. Thomas started only three games of the 52 he appeared in.