2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Preston Williams
Miami Dolphins hoping Preston Williams will return to form in 2020 after injury
My previews for the Dolphins receivers continues with Preston Williams, who should bounce back from injury to become a solid #2 option for Miami’s offense.
Like his counterpart DeVante Parker, Preston Williams was a bit of a revelation last season. As an un-drafted rookie, Williams was a long shot to make the team going into the season. He demonstrated his talent and skill throughout the entirety of the preseason, earning him a starting spot on the roster.
Even though his rookie season ended early with an ACL tear, Williams put together enough solid tape to excite this coaching staff and fan base. Through 8 games, Williams put up 32 catches for 428 yards and 3 touchdowns. He was targeted 60 times in those 8 contests, which shows that Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen were looking his way often throughout the games. This should continue in 2020.
Now, obviously, these numbers don’t scream “elite” talent, but taken in context, they definitely scream “high upside guy.” I know we all remember, but the early part of the season was rough for this offensive unit. Everyone struggled to get on the same page, which explains Williams’ poor numbers. His injury happened just when this offense was starting to get warmed up and, had he been healthy, he would have benefited statistically from this shift. So his “low” numbers need to be taken in the context of the season.
When you watch the tape, he looks much better than his stat line and will benefit from a Chan Gailey offense that should open the field up for him. If he hits the ground running and has recovered well from his injury, Williams should easily double those numbers.
Williams should be the number two receiver for the Dolphins come August. The expectation should be that he continues to build on what would have been a solid rookie season and blossoms into a perfect complimentary receiver to DeVante Parker.