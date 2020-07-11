Miami Dolphins fans should wait to buy single game tickets
Single game tickets are now for the Miami Dolphins season but you might want to wait.
If you are like many Miami Dolphins fans, or NFL fans in general, you were probably thrilled to see single game tickets go on sale but you should temper that enthusiasm.
A few days ago I got a text from my brother alerting me and my other siblings that we could now buy tickets to the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs game late in the 2020 season. The four of us have been planning this getaway for a couple of years.
Naturally, I jumped at the chance to get my tickets despite the concerns of the COVID pandemic. I looked at hotels, we looked at places in the Florida Keys to stay ahead of the game itself, we were set to buy our tickets together, but then, the Baltimore Ravens gave me a reason to pause before hitting the buy button.
The Ravens announced this week that they would keep seating capacity at or below 14,000 fans. They were not specific if that would be an all year restriction or would be a game by game, month by month situation depending on the health status changes.
The Ravens reportedly have stopped selling single game tickets and naturally the 14,000 seats will be handed out to season ticket holders, it is only a matter of time before each NFL team begins setting limitations on seating and stop the selling of single game tickets.
For grins, I went to buy Dolphins game tickets and while I still can, I am met with COVID-19 update that is in place to let me know that things may change, that games might change, there could be different dates or no games at all.
The Dolphins have been at the front of this since the start. Tom Garfinkel, the team’s CEO said last month the team was prepared to reduce stadium capacity. Once again the team was out front. Unfortunately the Dolphins don’t have an idea of when things will finally settle down.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Now, I, like you, could buy buy my tickets now regardless and if changes do happen then we would get a refund for those tickets but what if the NFL opts to play those games and the health concerns are not resolved? You won’t get a refund if you feel unsafe but your tickets are still good, would you?
I can’t wait to get to Miami even as the city sees massive increases in cases each day but I’m not planning to go there until December, still I can’t be 100% sure that there will a game to watch or seating available to me.
Chances are, there will be seating available if the league opens back up should the pandemic change for the better. If it does open back up, I am pretty confident I can get tickets to the game but I’m not quite sure I’m ready to buy them now, not yet.