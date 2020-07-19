Miami Dolphins Byron Jones joins other NFL players with safety concerns
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins safety Byron Jones is speaking out asking for the NFL to change course with the start of camp.
The NFL is getting pressure from their top players and Miami Dolphins Byron Jones has joined in on the call for action prior to the start of camps.
Players from Drew Brees to Todd Gurley and most of the top players in the league are asking the commissioner to be clearer on the safety measures that are being put into place. It is coming down to another showdown between the NFL and the NFLPA over the current pandemic and what the league is doing to stop the spread or protect the players from it.
All of the players have said they want to play this year, their salaries and lifestyles depend on it, but so do their families and personal safety. The league has told teams to move forward with training camp start dates but apparently there is a lot of questions that the league has yet to answer for the NFLPA.
One of the bigger concerns is that a Joint medical committee told the league they should have a 21 day acclimation period. The NFL asked the NFLPA to allow teams to start two weeks early to accommodate the 21 days. The NFLPA told them no and wants the league to cancel all of the pre-season games. Of course, they don’t want to do that.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
So the question is who has the most power at play here? The players can’t simply walk off because of the contracts in place and there is no agreement yet on opt-out clauses. At the same time, the NFL is looking like the big ogre who won’t give in to the current health crisis because of lost money.
At some point, something and someone needs to use good judgment and make a decision. Some fans believe the season should just get canceled while others see no reason to delay the start. The pre-season games seem to be the bigger hurdle here which is interesting because the NFLPA has been trying to get those reduced for years. The NFL has already canceled two of them.
Byron Jones stands out as the Dolphins highest paid player on the roster but he has said nothing about not reporting to the team. Miami has told rookies to report on Thursday but that could change. Houston and Kansas City are supposed to report tomorrow.