Miami Dolphins training camp preview: Ted Karras. Does he start?

By Timothy Rodriguez

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 06: Ted Karras #75 of the New England Patriots prepares to snap the ball against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedExField on October 6, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) /
The Dolphins fortify the center position with former Patriot, Ted Karras

The training camp preview pieces continue on the offensive line. Today’s topic: New Miami Dolphins center Ted Karras. The Dolphins signed the former New England Patriot to a one year, $3 Million deal. Miami parted ways with Daniel Kilgore after a horrible 2019 season.

When Patriots center David Andrews went down for the season with blood clots in his lungs, Karras filled in. In 2019, Karras had a 64.5 rating according to Pro Football Focus, which is about average. However, grades should always be taken with a grain of salt. Kilgore has a higher rating and anyone who watched the Dolphins last season knows he was not a good football player. He provides an instant upgrade over Kilgore at an important position.

Karras is not the long term answer at center, but he is a placeholder for 2020. With this vastly uncertain off-season of 2020, having an experienced center will benefit the Dolphins offense. Karras has filled in multiple times for an injured David Andrews. Has he been great? No, he’s just an adequate player. He is a mid-tier starter. Analysts would describe him as a “JAG”: Just a guy.

One thing that must be noted is that Karras may not even start for Miami. Everyone is focused on the competition on the right side of the line between incumbent Jesse Davis and rookie Robert Hunt. However, no one is talking about a potential competition at center. Karras is certainly the favorite. But with both guard spots solidified, do not lose sight of Michael Deiter. He played guard in 2019 and was horrible between two other God awful players. If he can learn to play center, he could win this battle. He was a day two pick in 2019 and has loads of potential.

So what does Karras bring in 2020? Well, if he is the starter, he is a power player. With Brian Flores filling his offensive line with power players, the Karras signing was predictable. He can give the Dolphins stability at the center spot in both the run game and the passing game. If Robert Hunt loses the right tackle competition and has to play guard, having a veteran center would be a huge benefit.

