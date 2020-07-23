2020 Miami Dolphins players previews: Vince Biegel
By Nick Belotto
Vince Biegel secured a lot of playing time last season, earning himself another year with the team. How much will we see him in 2020?
Vince Biegel joined the Dolphins last season when the team decided to move on from Kiko Alonso. In his one year in Miami, Biegel put together a season with a career year to the tune of 59 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 1 interception (stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference). Biegel played on 56% of defensive snaps and 59% of special teams snaps. He played a lot of football for the Dolphins and I expect that to continue into 2020.
Biegel showed that he can play a few different positions, which helps him out a lot. Brian Flores seems to prioritize players who can do a little bit of everything, which makes me think he’s going to get a lot of playing time. He also was a key contributor on special teams, which really makes me believe he will be on this team come the end of training camp.
The question is what can we expect from him this season? He brings energy and athleticism to the team, something that will help him secure quality defensive snaps. The unfortunate piece for Biegel is that there were a number of linebackers signed last year, which may hurt his chances of being on the field as often as he was last year.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Given the addition of a number of new linebackers, I don’t know if he’s going to still have a starting spot. It really depends on how the Dolphins line up defensively. As I said in a couple of other pieces on linebackers like Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan, Miami could line up in a variety of different formations ranging from a 3-4, where Biegel could play a lot of snaps, to a 5-2, where Baker and Kyle Van Noy would get the nod over him.
That being said, I do see him playing a lot, so it is fair to assume that he should have a similar season to 2019, at the very least. If he can put up those numbers as complimentary stat lines to what Baker and Van Noy can do, this could be a very good linebacking group.