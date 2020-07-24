Pre-camp Miami Dolphins 2020 linebacker predictions
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may keep more linebackers on the 2020 roster than any other position group.
Linebacker has gone from one of the weaker units on the Miami Dolphins roster to one of the deepest and most intriguing and that will make roster cuts hard.
12 players are currently listed as linebackers on the Dolphins roster. Brian Flores’ defensive scheme could see the outside guys drop down to a defensive edge position but that system also uses corners on the line of scrimmage and on the outside as well. How the pieces all fit together is anyone’s guess but that’s why we play the game and try to predict it.
We know that Jerome Baker, Vince Biegel, Sam Eguavoen, Raekwon McMillan, and Kyle Van Noy are all locks to make the roster. The addition of Van Noy immediately makes the unit better and we should expect to see him being moved all around the line of scrimmage by Flores to get him in a position to make plays.
Ahead of camp, it will be interesting to see how Kyle Van Noy leads the Miami Dolphins linebacker unit, especially with the younger guys.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
The next group of players is likely to make the roster although they are not considered locks. Andrew Van Ginkel and Kamu Grugier-Hill are the two that stand out as likely filling roster spots. Grugier-Hill has four years of experience and Van Ginkel is coming into his sophomore year after showing some decent growth as the 2019 season played out. He only played in six games due to injury but he was able to start one game.
Trent Harris is a player that I think has a good shot at making the roster but I’m not certain where he fits into the roster just yet. It will depend on how the Dolphins address other positions. The same can be said for linebacker Elandon Roberts as well. The veteran has four years of NFL experience and that should give him an edge.
Predictions: 8 linebackers make the roster
Van Noy, McMillan, Grugier-Hill, Eguavoen, Baker, Biegel, Van Ginkel, and Roberts
Previous roster predictions: 13 for a total of 21 roster spots currently