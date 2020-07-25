Miami Dolphins training camp preview – Bobby McCain
Entering this fifth season with the Miami Dolphins, Bobby Mccain is walking into his most challenging season.
Bobby McCain is a veteran on a young team. Keep in mind he’s only 26 years old and getting a veteran label seems a little odd, but for a team that was gutted and in the middle of the rebuild, aging veterans are few and far between. As all fans can see the Dolphins are trying to build something special, the main question for Bobby McCain is will be apart of the ride?
Let’s take a look at the checklist and see how Bobby McCain looks:
- Has a heavy cap hit for the next two years (over 7 MM average)
- Has a nicer dead money cap hit (1 MM) if released, in 2021 and 2022
- Has a history of ending on the injured reserve
- The Dolphins used a 3rd round pick on Brandon Jones – a Free Safety
- The Dolphins used a 1st round pick on Noah Igbinoghene – a nickel corner, McCain former position
This is the last season McCain’s contract is not team-friendly. McCain is going to make the team this year, there is no doubt about it, financially. The Dolphins would take more of a cap hit if he was cut then if he played, so logically it makes sense. Next year, is another story, as his dead money decrease to the 1MM range. With that being said, McCain has to understand that this is the training camp to show that he is an integral part of this franchise and more importantly the rebuild.
But for McCain to be apart of this dynamic rebuild he has to stay healthy, which is a problem for him. McCain was asked to change position last year and that caused his body to break down. Moving from cornerback to Free Saftey isn’t the same, you are asked to take on Tight End’s and support the run in ways that corners never have to worry about. By doing this, your build and physique are challenged, which eventually lead to McCain ending the season on the injured reserve.
McCain jumped onto the playing field in 2015. As Bill Parcells always stated, if a rookie doesn’t have a bite in his first season, he won’t have it in his second. McCain played stellar in the slot, which is why the Dolphins rewarded him to a fat contract extension. But that regimen is gone and the Dolphins current one asked him to change his position.
During this past NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins used a first and third-round pick to strengthen their secondary. Noah Igbinoghene will be penciled in a starter in the slot, McCain’s former position and Brandon Jones, another young and cap friendly prospect will look to prove that he has the same bite that McCain showed during his rookie season.
All the hype surrounding McCain has been his dedication to the weight room. Bulking up and adding that required strength needed for his newfound position. One thing that McCain has to be mindful of is that the additional strength can’t make him lose his speed. That will be a key evaluation point during training camp for the coaches and fans. Adjusting to a new position isn’t easy, seeing the Dolphins invest heavily on key prospects in the secondary has to draw some inner doubt, and looking at his salary and the current economic landscape might cause some internal instability. McCain’s future is in his control, and when the pads come on, let’s hope this slightly older pup still has some bite left in him.