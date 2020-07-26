Miami Dolphins 2020 pre-camp roster prediction: Quarterbacks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have their future quarterback but who is their present QB?
When the Miami Dolphins take the field they will know who the future starter at quarterback will be and while we have a good idea of who starts the 2020 season, we have to know what happens to Josh Rosen?
Predicting this year’s quarterback camp really shouldn’t be that hard. Ryan Fitzpatrick will be the starter, Tua Tagovailoa is the future, and Josh Rosen is the back-up. Jake Ruddock is likely looking for work by the end of August.
For some reason, I’m not so sure that this plays out the way it sounds above.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the year but the biggest question is how long will he be the starter? Miami has Tagoavailoa waiting in the wings and while the popular opinion seems to be to sit the rookie for a year, Miami has said they won’t say one way or the other.
Josh Rosen is really the enigma here. If Miami feels Tua needs to sit, then Rosen is the primary back-up but if Tua practices and dresses for games, he would likely be the back-up. The only odd man out is Ruddock but if Miami should move Rosen during camp, Ruddock’s potential to make the roster increases considerably.
Think about Rosen getting traded doesn’t make much sense now but if a team loses their starter in camp, Rosen could see an increase in interest, and his value might go up to a level that would entice the Dolphins to make a move.
For now, predicting the camp outcome, Fitzpatrick, Rosen, and Tagovailoa are the only players that will make the roster at the position.