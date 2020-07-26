Miami Dolphins reportedly trade for TE Adam Shaheen
By James Reeve
According to multiple reports, the Miami Dolphins have traded for Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen.
Per CBS Sports, the Miami Dolphins have acquired former second-round pick, Adam Shaheen, from the Chicago Bears, adding to their tight end group ahead of the 2020 NFL season.
In exchange for the four-year veteran, the Dolphins are sending a conditional sixth-round pick in the 2021 Draft, a small price to pay for a player with potential that has struggled with injuries so far in his career.
Since being selected out of the University of Ashland with 45th pick of the 2017 Draft, Shaheen has struggled to see out many games, with just 27 appearances out of a possible 48, with just 13 starts.
More from Dolphins News
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
His best season came in his rookie campaign, where he started seven games (playing in 13) and caught 12 passes for 127 yards and three touchdowns.
Since then, Shaheen has never played more than half a regular season, totalling 26 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-6, 257lbs Galena, Ohio native joins a tight end room headed by incumbent starter Mike Gesicki, as well as backups Michael Roberts and Durham Smythe – both of whom Shaheen will compete with for reps.
This low-cost trade works out for both the Dolphins and the Bears, with the latter clearing house at the position, acquiring veteran Jimmy Graham and signing recent draftee Cole Kmet in hopes of improving what was a weakness in 2019.
For the Dolphins, they get a young guy with good size that was once viewed as a good prospect in the NFL but has struggled to remain healthy.
A fresh start for the 25-year-old could see Brian Flores benefit from having more options in the passing game while hopefully seeing Shaheen himself stay healthy long enough to contribute.
Shaheen is a UFA at the end of this season and will carry a cap hit of just $1,270,982 for the Dolphins, so it really will be an important year for him to show that he can stick around in the NFL and overcome his injury history.
With new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, we might see something new from the Miami Dolphins and the use of tight ends may become more varied as the 2020 season progresses, giving further hope that the team’s decision to take a flyer on Shaheen could pay off.