Predicting who makes the Miami Dolphins RB squad in 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made moves to get better at running back this year but depth will be a battle.
When the Miami Dolphins take the field, they will roll with a combination of two runners that were added to the roster this off-season. What does it mean for the others?
The running back group could be the most interesting camp competition this training camp. Matt Breida and Jordan Howard are going to hold the 1-2 positions but it gets a lot more interesting when you drop down the roster.
Six running backs and one fullback are on the roster as of today, but it is likely that the Dolphins will only carry four into the season including the fullback.
Kalen Ballage has some good moments but last year was absolutely horrible. Was it his fault or the lines? This camp will help him show that it wasn’t his problems that translated to one of the worst running games in the NFL.
Myles Gaskin is a mid-round draft pick that has a lot of potential but it obvious that the Dolphins value Howard and Breida far more which will cut into Gaskin’s opportunity to make the roster. He will need to show in camp that he can be more than just a depth running back.
Malcolm Perry is going to be fun to watch. His versatility alone should allow him to make the right impressions and the roster this year. The bigger question is how exactly will Miami use him? As a receiver, running back, or even quarterback?
Then there is Patrick Laird who showed more promise than Ballage last year but did he do enough to prove he deserves a spot this year? I think he did and his value comes in the passing game. His future with Miami though could be dependant on what Miami does with Breida long-term.
Chandler Cox is a true fullback but Miami didn’t use him enough last year and Christian Wilkins has pounded the coach’s doors for opportunity to line up in that role. Miami is going to be tight with roster spots this year and Cox is more of a luxury right now.
Prediction: Matt Breida, Jordan Howard, Malcolm Perry, Patrick Laird
I don’t think that Ballage, Gaskin, or Cox make the roster but of the three, I think Ballage might get that extra shot if his camp is decent.
