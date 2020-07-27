Miami Dolphins cut two more as they work to get to 80 players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have released two more players in what appears to be their attempt to get to 80.
On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins released Avery Moss and Trent Harris as they continue to move their roster closer to the NFL 80 man threshold.
The league has told teams they can carry a 90 man squad or an 80 man squad. If they choose to carry 90, rookies and second-year players must practice separately from the rest of the team. In fact, they will need to practice at a different facility.
If teams opt for the 80 player route, then they may have all 80 players at the same facility training together. Social distancing will still be in effect as much as possible.
Chris Grier and Brian Flores apparently are going with an 80 man roster. In the last several days the have released Harris, Moss, quarterback Jake Rudock, and WR Ricardo Louis. More releases are expected.
It is unclear what the roster size is now but the Dolphins appear to be closer to 80 than 90 after the recent releases and the trade for TE Adam Shaheen.
Harris and Moss were a bit surprising given the fact they started games last season, both in their first years with Miami. Harris was entering his second NFL season while Moss was entering his 3rd after being drafted in the 5th round by the Giants. He spent one season with NY, missed 2018, and joined Miami last year.
Miami now will enter camp with less depth on the defensive line, which is one of their problem areas. The defensive end position isn’t as bad as it was last year.
NOTE: The trade for TE Adam Shaheem was officially announced by the Miami Dolphins today and the compensation was a 7th round pick, not a conditional 6th round pick that was originally reported in the media.