Predicting the Miami Dolphins 2020 offensive line roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made the offensive line a priority this off-season and it should improve in 2020.
When the Miami Dolphins pare down their roster, the offensive line might be a focal point given reports that the NFL allows active roster increases.
The offensive line roster size might benefit from the new CBA which allows teams to have 48 players active on game day. Previously only 46 players would be active. The reason this benefits the offensive line is that in order for teams to have the two extra players, they have to have at least eight lineman active for the game. If they do not, the max number if 47.
It may not seem like much but NFL teams are paying players whether they are active or not so there is no benefit from not keeping eight linemen active to earn those two extra roster spots that might very well simply be a lineman.
The question is whether or not teams will look at this as a need to keep an extra lineman or two on the roster. It is possible that they will not becuase the NFL is also working on new practice squad rules that would allow teams to add practice squad members to the active roster without buying their contracts. This could mean more lineman on the PS instead of the active roster.
For the Dolphins, it shouldn’t make much of a difference. Heading into camp, I expect the Dolphins to carry nine linemen into the season because honestly, I don’t think they actually carry less.
This year includes three rookies, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt, and Solomon Kindley. All draft picks from last April. There is two free-agent additions in Ted Karras and Ereck Flowers as well. That is five of those spots.
If we look back to last year when Michael Dieter was drafted, he is likely to stick around for year two as should free agent, Shaq Calhoun. Two returning members, Jesse Davis and Julien Davenport would round out the nine members of the offensive line.
A guy on the bubble includes four-year veteran Danny Isidora who was up and down in 2019. The rest of the roster includes Adam Pankey who enters his 3rd season. The rest are undrafted rookies.
The nine players mentioned above should have no problems making the roster and camp competitions will be for starting roles and depth positioning. If Isidora makes the team, someone we mentioned on the outside in one of our other posts will obviously be released.