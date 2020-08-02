AFC East is thinning out as rival players fear the 2020 Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may not have to do much to win the AFC East in 2020 because other players are scared of them.
As the Miami Dolphins return to training camp, big changes have happened in the AFC East that could help the Dolphins take control over the division.
O.k. we do live in a world where having a sense of humor is important no matter what the surrounding circumstances of our lives may be in the real world. With the current pandemic situation raging on around the world, more and more NFL players are choosing to opt-out for the season and it seems the AFC East has been especially hit hard.
In New England where the Tom Bradyless Patriots are still expected to hold sway over the division, seven players have opted out of the upcoming season including several key members and a top defender.
For the Patriots, losing Dont’a Hightower is going to hurt. When combined with the off-season loss of Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, losing Hightower will not be easy for the Patriots to fill.
Hightower is joined S Patrick Chung, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OTs Najee Toran and Marcus Cannon, and WR Marquise Lee. They may not be done yet.
In Buffalo, the Bills are prancing around quarterback Josh Allen and many believe the Bills are the team take control of the East this year and if Patriot players keep jumping out of the league they probably will. The Bills will play this season without DT Star Lotulelei who has decided that facing the Miami Dolphins offensive line is too much this year. He is the smartest of the Bills bunch.
The Jets, well, they are the Jets and when you post videos on your team site heralding the passes of Sam Darnold without pads, without a defense, and without pressure, well, yeah, it’s the Jets.
Two Jets players have opted out of the season so far. Offensive lineman Leo Koloamatangi and LB C.J. Mosely who hasn’t played a full season for the Jets after signing a big contract two years ago. Mosley is going to sting the Jets defense. Of course the fact Jamal Adams had to bail on the team by practically demanding a trade, which he got, continues to speak to the dysfunction of the Jets football team.
So obviously, the AFC East is terrified of what Brian Flores is putting together in Miami, I mean why else would they all be leaving? All kidding aside, the AFC East is taking it a bit hard, especially the Patriots and players still have time to opt-out of the season so more, including Miami Dolphins players, could be added to the list.