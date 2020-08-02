Four former Miami Dolphins players land on NFL Top 100 list
By Brian Miller
Four former Miami Dolphins players on the 2020 NFL Top 100 list but no current ones.
The NFL Top 100 players list has fully released ahead of the 2020 season and four former Miami Dolphins players are on it.
To be honest, I never really thought much of the NFL Top 100 list. While the list is comprised by voting players of the league, clearly there is favoritism and obviously there is the whole “name” recognition. At least it isn’t as bad as the NFL Pro Bowl rosters.
This year, the 2020 list was revealed last week, and with it came a lot of questions regarding the position of players and players left off. Most notable is at the top where Lamar Jackson is listed as the top player in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes? Well, you need to scroll down a bit to number four behind Russel Wilson and Aaron Donald. See what I mean about favorites? Wilson in the top 10 is pushing a bit but then again, TE George Kittle is listed as the 7th best player in the league. So maybe not.
DeVante Parker was left off the list and it really isn’t a big surprise. His 2019 season was highlighted by a second half-season run and that probably played into some of the voting. Of all the current Dolphins, Parker was the most likely to earn a spot.
As to the four former players that made the list, well, good for them…I guess?
Laremy Tunsil deserves to be on the list. He is a solid left tackle that is bordering on elite and it didn’t hurt that he was traded to a playoff-contending team where he was far more visible than he would have been with Miami.
I do have to wonder though if Tunsil was still with Miami would he have made the list? The Dolphins offensive line in 2019 would still have been bad with him so I’m not 100% sure he would have made it. Tunsil however did make it and came in at number 66.
Jarvis Landry is a top 100 player and there are very few who doubt that. The question he likely is asking is why his rank was so low. Landry hasn’t played for the Dolphins for a few years now but he is still a former member of the team and continues to keep fans wishing he had stayed.
Landry came in at 61 and apparently the ’60s is the range that three of these players fit into. Landry has played well in Cleveland but he could be so much better elsewhere. If Adam Gase was punishing him by sending him there, the results are kind of mixed.
Ryan Tannehill made the list for the first time and many Dolphins fans are shaking their heads over it. Tannehill came in at 68 and a lot of that has to do with his late-season run and playoff push. It is hard to leave off a QB who took his team to with 60 minutes of a Super Bowl. The thing is though, while Tannehill played good, he was far from elite and really benefited from the coaching and supporting cast.
I’m not sure Tannehill is a top 100 player and I like him. I think he is a good kid with a great attitude but on the field, I want to see another season with him at the helm in Tennessee before I start saying the Dolphins were the problem, which we all know they probably were.
Finally, we come to the last member of the four formers, Minkah Fitzpatrick and frankly, I just don’t see what all the others see apparently. Fitzpatrick has the athleticism to be a good if not great NFL player but I don’t think he is there yet. I think last year was a highlight reel of a handful of plays but everyone seems to forget every game wasn’t great.
Yes, I do not care for him so there is that if we are being honest. I see a punk little kid who whined his way out of Miami because he didn’t want to be a utility blade on a Swiss Army Knife defense. He wanted the limelight, the spotlight, and the highlight tapes. He has an ego and not a good one in my opinion.
That being said, he did make the top 100 and that means that his peers thought highly of him. Maybe a bit too high. Fitzpatrick came in at number 35 which is a crazy high number for him. He is bookended by Joey Bosa and Nick Chubb and I would take either of the other two over Fitzpatrick any day, in fact, I would take Alvin Kamara over him as well and he was at 42.
The good news is this really is nothing more than another attention grab by the NFL but one that seems to draw enough interest to keep it moving forward. It is a pretty good segue into the start of training camps and in a sense kicks-off the annual return to football.
I would expect that in another two years, we will be talking about the current Miami Dolphins on the list instead of the former though.