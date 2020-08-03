So far no Miami Dolphins opting out as NFL deadline to declare nears
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins, so far, have had no players opt out of the season and their time is running out.
With some players from each of the other AFC East teams opting out of the season, the Miami Doplhins so far have none. That could change.
The NFL deadline is reportedly drawing close. According to reports, the NFL and the NFLPA are finalizing the details and players may only have until Thursday or Friday to announce their intentions.
Per the rules put in place when the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to the opt-out option, players would have seven days from the time they formally received the letter explaining those rules and what the opting-out options would entail. Several members, eight to be exact, of the Patriots have already opted out.
The Dolphins have gone to great lengths to ensure a safe working environment at their facility but in reality, plexiglass dividers between lockerroom seating is not going to stop the virus from spreading when players inevitably will be touching each other on the field.
What will stop the spread is players following the NFL mandated guidelines, staying away from areas and public places that could easily spread the virus, and as much as possible, remaining home.
Miami has been the epicenter of the pandemic in recent weeks with the Miami Marlins seeing a large number of their roster, 14-18, infected. The Dolphins are hoping that their players will take care not to put themselves at risk.
For now, the Dolphins do have several players on the COVID IR. Ereck Flowers was added in the last 24 hours while rookie long-snapper Blake Ferguson was removed and added back on the squad after two consecutive negative tests. Jerome Baker also remains on the list at this time but another rookie, undrafted Benito Jones is back on the squad as well.
We will know if any Dolphins players are going to opt-out by this time next week, or so it seems. Hopefully, Miami will enter the 2020 training camp sessions after the initial acclimation period, healthy and with a full squad.