Free agents that the Miami Dolphins could look to after COVID opt-outs
There are some remaining free agents that the Miami Dolphins may want to look at to replace the players opting out.
With current Miami Dolphins receivers, Albert Wilson, and Allen Hurns choosing to opt-out for the 2020 season, Miami will hit the market to replace them.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic is it worth it for the Dolphins to look to bring in wide receivers to bolster the group for quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagoviloa? If they think it is, there are free agents available.
Currently, with Wilson and Hurns opting out for the season, the current depth chart is DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Isaiah Ford, Jakeem Grant, Gary Jennings, Mack Hollins, Kirk Merritt, and Matt Cole. Parker, Williams, Ford, and Grant are the only players with notable playing time from the team in 2019, and Jennings played a game for the team in November of the 2019 season. Hollins missed the 2018 season due to injury and then was acquired by the Dolphins off waivers from the Eagles. Newcomers Merritt and Cole signed as undrafted free agents after the 2020 NFL Draft.
Chad Johnson has already indicated that he would like to play for the Dolphins in a comeback effort.
Looking at the available free agents, there are some notable names like Demaryius Thomas and Quincy Enunwa available as well as Tavon Austin. Thomas (32) and Johnson (42) would both be elder statesmen for the wide receiver unit and could provide some leadership as the team moves forward. Both, however, have concerns, as Thomas has struggled to regain his form after an injury in December of 2018. Adversely, Johnson at 42 has not played in the league since 2011. Although he has made his intentions known and has become a fixture in the area, the question remains what does he have left in the tank?
Although younger at age 28, Quincy Enunwa having suffered two neck injuries in two years ended his tenure with the Dolphins divisional foe of the New York Jets and possibly his career. With Austin, the speedster originally drafted by the Rams spent last season with the Cowboys. Throughout his career, he has managed to be similarly productive as both a receiver and a rusher having tallied 15 touchdowns and 2006 yards as a receiver and 10 touchdowns and 1340 yards from his rushing attempts. He has also accounted for 1,917 yards and three touchdowns as a returner.
Coming off a breakout year, Parker has established himself as a solid top receiver for the Dolphins under Coach Flores and company. Preston Williams has been cleared to practice following an injury in November that cut his rookie season short after getting 428 yards and three touchdowns on 32 catches. Although returning with a new offense to learn could raise some concerns.
New offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey will have a new playbook for Williams to learn although quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said recently that there is some flexibility in the plays that Gailey uses to allow players to be themselves. Jakeem Grant should see more reps in a starting role once the season starts that should allow him to showcase some more of his receiving abilities. Matt Cole and Kirk Merritt are the unknowns in terms of the NFL game, however, they were both very productive at their respective universities to be excited to see what they can do at the pro level.
In short, although conventional wisdom would suggest that the Dolphins should look at free agents to bolster the depth of the receiving group, it doesn’t seem to be the best option for the team at this moment. With their current wide receivers as well as the emergence of Mike Gesicki and the versatility of a Malcolm Perry on the roster. Holding tight would seem the better option for the Dolphins moving forward. The Dolphins fans should be excited to see what this group can do with Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa running the offense.