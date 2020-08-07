Unless Tua Tagovailoa starts there will be no Miami Dolphins ROY in 2020
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa is the best shot for the Miami Dolphins to get a Rookie of the Year award and that is not likely.
There is not guarantee that the Miami Dolphins will start or play Tua Tagovailoa when the season starts and every game he sits out reduces his shot at the ROY award.
In the history of the Miami Dolphins, only three players have won the Rookie of the Year award from the NFL. Troy Stradford in 1987, A.J. Duhe in 1977, and Tim Bowens in 1994. In 1986, John Offerdahl was a co-winner of the Pro Football Writers ROY award. The previous three mentioned also won that award as well.
The Sporting News has also doled out the ROY as well with Richmond Webb winning that one in 1990 and Dan Marino won their award in 1983. Needless to say, Tua is going to have to be impressive even if it is for half a season.
With 11 drafted rookies you would think that Miami’s pool would be a little better than the rest of the team’s in terms of the number of players who could end up on a ballot but traditionally we don’t see offensive lineman, sorry Robert Hunt, Solomon Kindley, and Austin Jackson.
While CB has potential, it’s unlikely that Noah Igbinoghene will get a nod as a slot corner this year and safety Brandon Jones would have to have a stellar season to impress the voters. Frankly, the best chances for any Dolphins player will come with winning. If the Dolphins can string together competitive games and win some, then eyes will turn to the roster and that will be the exposure the rookies will need.
Tagovailoa is talented but Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to start this season and because of that, it’s not likely he will earn the votes like Kyler Murray did last year. 11 QBs have won the NFL’s ROY award including Murray, Cam Newton, Matt Ryan, and even Robert Griffin, III just to name a few.
It will be an uphill battle for certain but if Tagovailoa plays, he could get a real shot but understand, his competition out of the gate will likely be day one starters. Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert are both expected to start week one as it stands now.