Fantasy football in 2020 carries its own set of problems within current NFL
By Brian Miller
Fantasy football should be the hottest topic around the NFL right now but instead, it’s a back-burner kind of topic.
Traditionally, we would have most of our fantasy football leagues set up and ready to go and when it comes to free games, that isn’t a problem. It is when there is money involved.
From big money leagues to winner-take-all pots, fantasy football has been put on a bit of a hold as the NFL shuffles through a pre-seasonless August and COVID-19 quarantines. Naturally, those who run and participate in the bigger money leagues, it’s a wait and see.
Injuries happen every year and that has become a big part of the fantasy football gamble we take each year. Draft the wrong guy to start and you could be sitting on your hands watching the rest of the league pass you by. This year, you could lose your entire team.
Imagine drafting several players from the same team and an outbreak occurs. Not only are we not sure if there will be a game that weekend, but we also don’t know if we will have our players. More importantly, they don’t need to test positive, only be put into quarantine if they are around someone who may have been exposed.
What this means is that this year will be a lot of the same but with more risk involved and honestly, I’m not sure that warrants dropping money on the game. For the last 10 years, we have run multiple fantasy leagues and the turnout has been fantastic. In the last four years, we have run $100.00, entry leagues, with a big payout and the guarantee of getting your money back if you make the post-season.
Now, I’m stuck wondering if all the work to manage these fantasy football leagues are worth the risk considering the uproar should games get cancelled, or worse, the season.
In any event, it seems that fantasy football fans are once again looking forward to a break in the neverending mask-wearing daily life we have now grown accustomed to.