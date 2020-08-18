Fansided
Phin Phanatic

Tua Tagovailoa fans need to not obsess over the Miami Dolphins QB

By Matthew Stevens

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 14: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) /
Tua Tagovailoa will have many highs and lows, patience is required.

Considering the high draft status and hype surrounding Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it’s easy to get caught up in obsessing over daily training camp reports.  Like everybody else, I can get caught up in scouring practice reports each day to see what’s going on.  It important to remember that every player will have ‘ups’ and ‘downs’.

Take quarterback Josh Rosen for example.  Monday he hit Jakeem Grant for a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass.  That one pass doesn’t make Josh Rosen the next Patrick Mahomes anymore than it makes Jakeem Grant the new Tyreek Hill.  The same goes for Tua.

During the 11-on-11 drills, Tua completed both passes he threw.  However, both passes combined traveled less than 10 yards in the air.  The rest of the drill Tua handed the ball off to the running back.  Writers have made of point of saying how ‘smooth’ Tua looked doing it.

The fact that Tua is on the field at all is a testament to the

time/energy he put into his rehab but is this what will pass for news in training camp?  If the medical staff is going to allow Tua on the field shouldn’t this be a given?

The point isn’t to downplay the accomplishments of Tua, or any other player, but to remind everyone that every player will have good and bad days.  Patience and perspective are sometimes two concepts that are found to be severely lacking in today’s NFL.

