Tua Tagovailoa fans need to not obsess over the Miami Dolphins QB
Tua Tagovailoa will have many highs and lows, patience is required.
Considering the high draft status and hype surrounding Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, it’s easy to get caught up in obsessing over daily training camp reports. Like everybody else, I can get caught up in scouring practice reports each day to see what’s going on. It important to remember that every player will have ‘ups’ and ‘downs’.
Take quarterback Josh Rosen for example. Monday he hit Jakeem Grant for a would-be 75-yard touchdown pass. That one pass doesn’t make Josh Rosen the next Patrick Mahomes anymore than it makes Jakeem Grant the new Tyreek Hill. The same goes for Tua.
During the 11-on-11 drills, Tua completed both passes he threw. However, both passes combined traveled less than 10 yards in the air. The rest of the drill Tua handed the ball off to the running back. Writers have made of point of saying how ‘smooth’ Tua looked doing it.
The fact that Tua is on the field at all is a testament to the
More from Dolphins News
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
time/energy he put into his rehab but is this what will pass for news in training camp? If the medical staff is going to allow Tua on the field shouldn’t this be a given?
The point isn’t to downplay the accomplishments of Tua, or any other player, but to remind everyone that every player will have good and bad days. Patience and perspective are sometimes two concepts that are found to be severely lacking in today’s NFL.