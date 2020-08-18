Fabian Guerra Tweets to Dolphins for a shot after CFL cancels season
By Brian Miller
The CFL has canceled their season and Fabian Guerra wants a workout with the Miami Dolphins.
Fabian Guerra, a wide-receiver with the CFL has taken to social media to get a workout and that includes with the Miami Dolphins.
Guerra, a Montreal Alouettes receiver, is out of work this year and he doesn’t want to be. Unlike NCAA football players who have seen their seasons cut with no options, Guerra and the rest of the CFL players can sign with the NFL. As Guerra puts it, “I’ve worked too damn hard”.
Guerra hasn’t stopped his social media “attack” on the CFL wanting to land in the NFL this season, today he shot Miami Dolphins CEO Tom Garfinkel a message.
Garfinkel isn’t exactly in the business of calling up his general manager and saying “make this happen”. Ultimately it will be Chris Grier and Brian Flores who decide whether or not they will give the kid a shot at making the team.
If there is something we all do know, the Dolphins are not afraid to dip into their northern neighbor’s league for players. Even Cam Wake came from North of the border.
The question is of course does Fabian Guerra have what it takes to make an NFL roster?
Guerra couldn’t get a deal with the CFL or the NFL after college and in 2018 he signed with the Arena League in 2017. In 2018, after making an impression, he joined the Memphis Express of the AAF (Alliance of American Football). He would jump between the AAF and the Arena league that year ultimately ending up back with the AAF where eventually he would land a Co-Rookie of the Year award and then watched the league fold.
He signed a two-year deal with the Alouttes in December of 2019 and was would have played his first season with the Alouettes this year but as we now know, the CFL won’t have a season.
The thing is this, Guerra isn’t as much of a story here as the other players in the CFL who are now without a season. With players in the NFL opting out, CFL players want to opt-in. The thing is, there may not be a place for them in the NFL.
NFL teams are one-month into their conditioning cycles and have undergone strict testing for COVID. On top of that, teams have been given strict roster restrictions that include 80 and 93 man squads but teams with 93 must use two different practicing units that do not interact.
This is not a normal off-season or a normal training camp so in that regard, spots on the roster are limited and some of these on-the-cusp CFL players, like Guerra may not find a shot in the NFL whereas a year ago, they might have.