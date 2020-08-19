Miami Dolphins the team to land Yannick Ngakoue? Don’t bet on it
By Brian Miller
A new report today has Miami Dolphins fans asking if they will swing a trade for Yannick Ngakoue.
Earlier today a report has surfaced that Yannick Ngakoue is close to being dealt and naturally the Miami Dolphins are on the list.
Yannick Ngakoue is holding out for a new contract and the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing the Miami Dolphins game of “tanking” but not really. Naturally, the Dolphins are at the top of the list of potential teams interested in the big time pass-rusher.
But, I wouldn’t place any bets just yet.
The second-round pick for Ngakoue is more than a good deal, it’s a great deal and the Dolphins happen to have two of them in the 2021 NFL Draft. A draft that by the way is going to likely be conducted without the benefit of a college football season.
There are plenty of reasons why the Dolphins would potentially be interested in. Ngakoue is young and tough to handle on the line. They need pass-rushing help, especially after losing Vince Biegel for the season with a torn ACL.
In four seasons, Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks. He also has 102 solo tackles and two interceptions, one for a touchdown. While he would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins, let us also realize that the chances are very slim that Miami would kick that tire.
For starters, the report is likely true but the compensation probably has been leaked in an effort to get another team to pony up a 1st instead. Lombardi is also hearing that the Jets are a possibility to land him and others think the Eagles could get involved.
It would make sense not to really hear the Dolphins name outside of the fanbase because this is the type of move that Chris Grier and Brian Flores seem to stay away from. They balked at spending too much on Jadeveon Clowney who didn’t want to play here anyways and they covet their draft picks.
Last April, the Dolphins entered the draft with 14 draft picks and many thought they would move around the draft board to ensure they got who they wanted. They drafted 11 players but made no major trades aside from the pick sent for Matt Breida on day three and two other picks on day three trades.
Ngakoue would immediately become one of the best defenders on the team’s defense and it would give Flores more ammunition not to mention the Dolphins fans another star power name, but the Dolphins haven’t had much success in the last decade trading for players and I would be very surprised if they made one now for Ngakoue.