Miami Dolphins need more receivers not more cornerbacks
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are an injury away from having a big problem in their receiving group.
At some point in the next month, the Miami Dolphins are going to need to find some help at the receiver position either by trade or free agents.
In a recent article on the Sun-Sentinel, Omar Kelly talked about this very thing. He mentioned the fact that the Dolphins are one or maybe two injuries away from having big problems. To add to that, the receivers are not looking great thus far either, albeit it has been two practices.
As Kelly also points out, what if DeVante Parker who has been injured all but one season at some point and Preston Williams who is coming off an ACL injury get hurt again? Who are the “next-man-up” players on the outside?
The answer is no one.
The free-agent market is not very good either. Quincy Enunwa, Taylor Gabriel, Demaryius Thomas, stand out as the top available free agents. None of them are really going to solve the team’s problems if they lose Williams or Parker.
The trade market is not somewhere you can just run to and make moves and making a trade for any players typically is not simply to use for one year and then release. If the Dolphins are going to give up draft capital for a receiver they are not likely going to bring in someone who they don’t see as a potential long-term solution or at the very least someone like Albert Wilson or Allen Hurns who can play multiple roles.
When the Dolphins lost Hurns and Wilson to the opt-out option, most looked at the receivers as an area that wasn’t much of a problem and could handle the loss but as camp moves forward, we are starting to see the position needs to be reinforced.
Of course, the Dolphins are young and still rebuilding. They could take a hit and keep moving forward by getting playing time for the young guys who are battling for a roster spot. From there, maybe they find another Preston Williams.
Over the last week or so the Dolphins have been shaking up their secondary by adding waiver claims but they need to start focusing on the receiving group as well.