Jerimiah Spicer still looking for his NFL chance, maybe even with Miami
By Brian Miller
Jerimiah Spicer may ring a bell when you hear but chances are you don’t really know him, but he is not giving up his dream of the NFL.
NFL teams may eventually give Jerimiah Spicer a look and that would mean the world to this kid who has beaten far more odds in life than most of us.
The Miami Dolphins may be looking for linebacker help and if they are, Spicer is probably not someone they would have on speed dial. In fact, they would probably have to do some digging to find him.
His story is documented. Once homeless and living on Skid Row in Los Angeles, he was left in a trash can when he was a baby, and he has fought hard to get his life belonging to himself. Now, he wants a shot at the NFL or at least another one.
He grew up homeless on the streets, he was eventually handed over to his grandma, who later passed away. He lived in group homes went to 8 high schools, 2 colleges, and even slept outside when he was invited to the Globe Bowl by East Preps in Daytona Beach.
"“I got took from grandma put in Foster Homes group homes 8 high schools 2 colleges 10 states for Arena Football and got invited to the Globe Bowl by East Preps in Daytona Beach I slept outside because every room was bought on the block for some jet ski event so I put my bags down and laid on them until East preps came and Got me I didn’t have a dollar in my pocket just a dream all I had was my plane ticket or greyhound ticket money most of the time. I didn’t care about eating I just wanted to get to opportunity”"
He played in Fayetteville, NC for an arena league team, he had an invitation to play for an XFL team but that team folded. He tried out for the Browns and again with the Chargers but the looks probably were nothing more than kicking the tires.
Spicer didn’t play at a four-year college and when he finally got a shot to go to Bethesda University but he never got to play. His dreams of football took him to NC where he got a chance at least to play, now he is hoping for a chance again.
We took some time today to talk to Jerimiah and see where he is at as the landscape of the NFL for this season has changed so much. He has reached out to the Miami Dolphins with the hopes of maybe getting a look. Miami recently lost Vince Biegel for the season with a torn ACL.
He said he has been training every day during this COVID situation. He has been doing physical and cognitive brain training working on directional changes and reaction drills. He has focused on NFL Combine type drills as well hoping that it will keep him ready should an NFL team call.
"” literally never stopped training since COVID 19 hit I haven’t been worried about it cause my life beeen hell already and it can’t get any worse I’m numb to all this distractions I pay them no attention I just focus on the mission train drink a lot of water eat as best as possible”"
Hell indeed. From orphanages to foster care to growing up without a family, Spicer’s life has been an ongoing dogfight but what is impressive, like his desire to make it in the NFL, he hasn’t quit.
His opportunities have not come as he has hoped. Spicer says has had interest from only seven of the 32 NFL teams but none of them have brought him in for a look. He had drawn some interest from the CFL too but COVID ended that opportunity as well.
This year, next year, the year after, maybe Jerimiah Spicer gets his shot, maybe, as he insists, his time will come. Hopefully, it will. Every opportunity has been put in front of him t fail, to give in, to quit, and he still strives to do more. If it doesn’t work, he wants to become a motivational speaker.
There is something that is inspiring about him and reading his story, writing about the Jerimiah Spicer story, is eye-opening.
His Twitter account is filled with clips of him in action at every level he can find. From his Arena football days as a First-Team All-League linebacker with 147 tackles, two interceptions, and a touchdown to being labeled the most physical XFL linebacker in camp. Spicer wants you to know who he is. More importantly, he wants you to know he hasn’t given up.