Miami Dolphins could be in the market for a quarterback but probably not
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins brought in Jake Ruddock for a visit on Thursday and that has many people wondering why.
When the Miami Dolphins players took the day off on Thursday, the coaches were plugging away looking at Jake Ruddock as a potential addition.
Naturally, his arrival back in Miami after being released earlier in camp, has many fans wondering if there is something going on with the team. Today, Brian Flores said that Ryan Fitzpatrick would not be at practice today due to “personal” reasons.
So is there something going on that we don’t know about?
Dolphins coaches have said that they want to see more from the quarterbacks. All of them, including Fitzpatrick. Tua Tagovailoa has not had a great camp but he hasn’t a bad one either. He is acclimating to the NFL and he is practicing with third and fourth string players.
As for Josh Rosen, well, there has been some saying he has looked like the best QB out there or at least the most consistent. Does he have a shot at starting the season? Barring an issue with Fitzpatrick, I would say that is a no.
There has been some who have wondered if Rosen may end up on the trade block as camp continues but that too seems a bit unrealistic right now. The future of this franchise could very well be Tagovailoa and Rosen backing him up. That might actually be the best option for the Dolphins.
The “look” at Ruddock is nothing that would make me believe that the Dolphins are looking at adding a quarterback. Ruddock was with the team previously and the Dolphins coaches know him. With the “personal” issue with Fitzpatrick, it is likely nothing more than Miami checking the boxes in case Fitzpatrick misses more time than expected.
There is a possibility that Fitzpatrick does indeed miss some time but the reasons are not clear just yet.
Brian Flores would not elaborate on the reason for Fitzpatrick missing today’s practice or speculate on when he might come back. Ruddock is likely that safety look just in case. There are rumors beginning to circulate that Miami intends to sign him, if that is true then we need to look at the Fitzpatrick situation a bit more closely.
Perhaps the funniest thing that came out of the first week of Dolphins padded practice is that mainstream national media guys have said they are hearing that Fitzpatrick will be the opening game starter. Yes, I completely understand that is going to happen. Anyone thinking otherwise, well, you shouldn’t be.