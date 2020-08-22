Miami Dolphins Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones continue to impress
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins put a lot of time into evaluations of Noah Igbinoghene and Brandon Jones and it is paying off.
Through this first week of Miami Dolphins camp, Noah Igbinoghene has caught the eye of several local media and Brandon Jones is Mr. Versatility.
Casual college fans didn’t know the name Igbinoghene but they may get to his name pretty quickly. Drafted in the last part of the first round of April’s draft, Igbinoghene was the third first-round pick Miami made.
Many figured he would slide into an unknown slot type corner role on the nickel defense but with Xavien Howard still rehabbing, Igbinoghene is getting more reps and taking advantage of them. Even Armando Salguero has noticed.
Naturally, fans want to know why he is replacing Howard but with Howard’s injury concerns, the Dolphins have had to look for someone else that can play opposite Byron Jones. This will be interesting to watch as camp progresses.
Another player that is not coming off the field is third-round pick Brandon Jones who might end up being Brian Flores‘ most versatile player.
Jones is replacing Minkah Fitzpatrick who whined his way out of Miami by not wanting to do what Brandon Jones is embracing. Jones isn’t coming off the field. During drills, he is reportedly moving from one station to another. He is learning safety and linebacker and is doing everything the coaches are asking of him. The best part, it is starting to click for him.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Another name making noise is rookie Raekwon Davis. Davis was the player Miami drafted in round two when the camera caught Brian Flores getting excited visually about the selection. Now, on the field, Davis is making noise and is setting himself up for a real shot at playing time in a rotation that includes Christian Wilkins who has reportedly looked a lot more physical and lean this year, as well as Davon Godchaux.
This is important too, Godchaux is in a contract year so a good year by Davis could make Godchaux expendable after the season as the team heads into the 2021 free agency period.
Hearing that the Dolphins players are doing well is good news but without open public practices, strict restrictions on what the local media can report, and no preseason games, Dolphins fans won’t get to evaluate the growth until September.