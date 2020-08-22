Miami Dolphins set to sign the CFL standout LB Nate Holley
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are reportedly close to signing CFL Outstanding Rookie of the Year, Nate Holley.
With the CFL now opting out of the 2020 season, Nate Holley may have a new home with the Miami Dolphins according to a report.
Nate Holley is a former Kent State University safety who spent some time with the Vikings and Rams in 2018. He didn’t make an NFL roster and spent his 2019 season in the CFL with the Calgary Stampeders. He transitioned to linebacker and had a fantastic “rookie” season in the CFL. He was awarded the league’s Outstanding Rookie of the Year award.
Then, the CFL canceled its season and because of that, Holley was able to get out of his contract and get cleared to play in the NFL. Now, he needs a team.
Miami would make sense, they lost LB Vince Biegel to an Achilles injury and they have not really addressed the position since. Holley showed he can play at a high level and the Dolphins have had success when they have looked North of the border.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
In his lone CFL season, he had 78 tackles, one interception, and one sack. There would be no lock that Holley would make the Miami Dolphins roster but he would add valuable depth to the unit and could end up on the practice squad to further develop.
The news comes courtesy of Tom Pelissero via his Twitter account.
With Biegel out, Miami has been able to get more work out of Andrew Van Ginkel, a 2019 draft pick. There have been some reports that one of last year’s most improved players, Raekwon McMillan, has not been having a good camp so far.
It will be interesting to see how he works out with the Dolphins and how soon he can get on the field if the team does sign him.
UPDATE: Miami has indeed signed Holley.