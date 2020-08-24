Three touchdowns for Tua Tagovailoa in best Miami Dolphins practice yet
By Brian Miller
Tua Tagovailoa has finally had a great practice for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins were on the practice field this morning and Tua Tagovailoa had his best professional practice since joining the team.
Dolphins fans have been waiting to hear about a big day for Tagovailao and it has arrived on the same day that the team announces fans will be allowed into Hard Rock Stadium to watch the Dolphins play.
Safid Deen of the Sun-Sentinel said that his stock is going up after making smart decisions with getting rid of the ball and throwing three touchdowns including a 70-yard rope to Malcolm Perry down the sidelines.
Since August 17th when the team began padded practices, Tagovailoa has been under the Dolphins fans microscope with most of the reports being average at best. Despite the fact that Tua is a rookie, many expected him to outright challenge Ryan Fitzpatrick for the starting job. Today’s performance will only enhance those expectations for many.
Fans have taken to social media to salute the effort with a variety of memes and posts celebrating what they knew was only a matter of time. Yet, it is still only practice.
The good news is that Tagovailoa according to others is looking more comfortable and relaxed and that is important because the more confidence he gets the better he will be and then maybe, just maybe, he will start challenging to move up on the depth chart.
So far, Tagovailoa has been taking most of his reps with third-string receivers and players not likely to make the roster. He has had several dropped passes as a result. Now, maybe we have seen the turn we have been watching for.
A good day is still a good day and it is nice to hear about the positive results from his work.