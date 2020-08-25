Miller’s 2020 NFL playoff and Super Bowl predictions
By Brian Miller
The NFL is only a couple of weeks away from returning to the field and the Miami Dolphins are only 19 days away from taking field.
The 2020 NFL season is almost upon us and the latest round of COVID testing in the NFL shows that everyone is o.k. so far. That means, football!
Predicting the outcome of the NFL season is tough but this year it is even harder. We don’t if or when a player will contract COVID and if they do will they spread it to their entire team? One positive test on one team could easily derail the entire season.
And yet, that will not stop us from giving this the old college try!
We will start in the NFC where Tom Brady and his arrival in Tampa Bay has sparked Super Bowl talk among the Buccaneer fanbase. Is Tom Brady that good or was he simply the product of Bill Belichick? We might find out this year although I’m guessing most of the Tampa offense will be similar to New England’s.
In the NFC West, the 2020 season should bring a very good battle as the Rams, Seahawks, and 49’ers fight for the division title. The Cardinals will improve this year but I don’t expect them to challenge the others and while the Rams slid in the division last year, I think they rebound.
I find it hard to go against the 49’ers who have a well-rounded team again this year and because of that, they are my vote for the West winners.
In the North, all the talk has been about Green Bay but there is a serious lack of weapons for Aaron Rodgers and despite going 13-3 last year, they will have a tougher schedule in 2020. That being said, they play in a division with the Bears and Lions. The Vikings however are getting better and while I think this is a push, I’m going with Green Bay.
The NFC South is where the media heads are all lining up to watch the Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady 2020 season. The two will meet twice during the regular season and we very well may get a third burner in the post-season.
Many think the Buccaneers have made all the right moves this off-season but did they do enough to jump from 7-9 to match the Saints 13-3 of a year ago? We will find out but until we do, my money is on the Saints.
Lastly, the NFC East gets a look where the Washington Football Team has been in the national spotlight for all the wrong reasons, or right ones depending on how you view it. Regardless, they won’t factor much in the standings and will be the team to watch for a top-5 draft pick in the 2021 draft.
The Cowboys seem to be the team to beat but last year it was the Eagles who took the division. The Eagles have made some decent off-season moves and the Cowboys, well they are the Cowboys and can implode on a dime. What I do like this year is the head coach. Mike McCarthy is a winner, or at least he was in Green Bay. He is respected and if Jerry Jones will stay out of his way he should bring this team around. He is the reason I see the Cowboys winning the East.
My four division winners are the 49’ers, Packers, Saints, and the Cowboys. Despite Tom Brady, I’m not sure he makes the Buccaneers so much better they can take a Wild Card spot. I think that will go to the Rams and Vikings this year.